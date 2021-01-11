CleanSpark to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Roadshow Series on January 11

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT LAKE CITY, January 11, 2021 -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), (“CleanSpark, or the Company”), an advanced software and controls technology solutions company focused on solving modern energy challenges, will be participating in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, January 11, at 12:00 pm ET.

The presentation will feature Matthew Schultz, CleanSpark’s Executive Chairman. Topics covered will include the latest investor presentation featuring insight into the Company’s growth plans and acquisition of ATL Data Center LLC. The discussion will highlight the expected timeframe to add more than 30MW to the new facility, microgrid development plans, and the additional Bitcoin miners expected to be deployed over the coming weeks.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but accessed for replay after the event on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads ...

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 5,900 ASIC and 300 PH/s in mining capacity by early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States. For more information, visit https://ATL-DATA.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

