 

CleanSpark to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Roadshow Series on January 11

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz will Present Live to Investors and Institutions to Discuss Updates Including its Bitcoin Mining Operations.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT LAKE CITY, January 11, 2021 -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), (“CleanSpark, or the Company”), an advanced software and controls technology solutions company focused on solving modern energy challenges, will be participating in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, January 11, at 12:00 pm ET.

The presentation will feature Matthew Schultz, CleanSpark’s Executive Chairman. Topics covered will include the latest investor presentation featuring insight into the Company’s growth plans and acquisition of ATL Data Center LLC. The discussion will highlight the expected timeframe to add more than 30MW to the new facility, microgrid development plans, and the additional Bitcoin miners expected to be deployed over the coming weeks. 

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but accessed for replay after the event on The Company’s Investor website. 

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads ...

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company’s website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investors are encouraged to contact the Company at ir@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company’s website at https://ir.cleanspark.com/

CleanSpark periodically speaks at virtual conferences and events, if the event was recorded the recordings can be found on the events page at https://ir.cleanspark.com.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software and controls technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges.  We have a suite of software solutions that provide end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions.  Our offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, and software consulting services. 

Through its wholly owned subsidiary ATL Data Centers LLC, CleanSpark owns and operates a data center that provides customers with traditional on-site and cloud-based data center services. The Company also owns and operates a fleet of over 3,400 ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) Bitcoin miners producing over 200 PH/s in mining capacity. Capacity is expected to increase to over 5,900 ASIC and 300 PH/s in mining capacity by early 2021. CleanSpark plans to apply its technologies with a goal of mining bitcoins at the lowest energy prices in the United States. For more information, visit https://ATL-DATA.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements:

CleanSpark cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on CleanSpark's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by CleanSpark that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the successful deployment energy solution on the project, the fitness of our energy software and solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for our software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations
CleanSpark, Inc.
(801)-244-4405
ir@cleanspark.com

Disclaimer

