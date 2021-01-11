Clarity Gold Advances Option to Acquire Destiny Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that all of the conditions precedent set forth in the previously announced option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Big Ridge Gold Corp. (“Big Ridge”) (TSX-V: BRAU) dated November 27, 2020 have now been satisfied which will enable the parties to move forward with their obligations under the Option Agreement.



“We’re excited to move forward along our path to acquire the Destiny Project from Big Ridge,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “The acquisition of the Destiny Project is a transformational step for Clarity Gold as we become focused on advancing this exciting project in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. We have commenced planning the next steps of exploration and are looking forward to finalizing plans for an exploration program.”