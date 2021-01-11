Ultragenyx Reports Preliminary 2020 Revenue and 2021 Revenue Guidance for Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today reported preliminary unaudited 2020 Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories and cash and investments at year end 2020 and provided 2021 revenue guidance for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories.

“The strong performance of Crysvita and our other two commercial therapies across four indications have propelled our growth as a commercial rare disease company,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “This success has enabled us to rapidly advance our diversified pipeline with six programs in the clinic across multiple modalities, including multiple larger rare disease opportunities that could be first time treatments or major advances for patients and significant drivers of growth.”

Financial Update

2020 Preliminary Crysvita1 Revenue (unaudited)

Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories for the year ended December 31, 2020 is approximately $137 million to $139 million. This is at the top end of the guidance range of $130 million to $140 million that was provided during the third quarter financial results and at the beginning of 2020, despite COVID-19 impact.

2021 Crysvita1 Guidance

For 2021, Crysvita revenue in the Ultragenyx territories is estimated to be between $180 million and $190 million.

2020 Ending Cash Position (unaudited)

Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments were approximately $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, which includes net proceeds of approximately $435 million received from the underwritten public offering of its common stock and net proceeds of approximately $80 million from the sale of a portion of the company’s investment in Arcturus Therapeutics.

The 2020 revenue and cash position included in this release are preliminary and prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by Ultragenyx’s external auditors, and are therefore subject to adjustment. The preliminary revenue results are based on management's initial analysis of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company expects to issue full financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 in February 2021.