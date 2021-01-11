Teladoc Health and Dexcom Bring CGM Technology and Personalized Insights to People with Type 2 Diabetes at No Cost

PURCHASE, NY and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the first and only comprehensive virtual care system, and DexCom, Inc., the leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), today announced that joint Livongo for Diabetes and Dexcom members will now receive CGM-powered insights, a new set of features and reports that help members more easily visualize their health information and understand how lifestyle decisions affect their blood glucose levels. By combining Dexcom CGM data with additional signals from Teladoc Health, including activity data and food intake, CGM-powered insights offer members a complete health profile and recommendations that support ongoing diabetes management. In January of 2020, Livongo, which merged with Teladoc Health in October, and Dexcom announced the first phase of their strategic relationship , a data sharing agreement for Livongo for Diabetes members using Dexcom CGM technology.

“Teladoc Health’s partnership with Dexcom further empowers whole person health through an innovative combination of advanced technology and human expertise,” said Amar Kendale, chief product officer of Teladoc Health. “Our focus is to offer a consumer experience that makes it easy, safe and affordable for people to manage their health with confidence. We are excited about our continued work with Dexcom and new features that enable smarter care, leading to measurable consumer behavior change and better health outcomes.”

To that end, Teladoc Health and Dexcom will launch a pilot demonstrating the impact of CGM-powered insights for people with Type 2 diabetes. Eligible members will receive an integrated product experience, including the Livongo for Diabetes program, Dexcom CGM technology and CGM-powered insights at no cost. Through the pilot, members will access a new experience that contextualizes their health data and trends with the mutual goal of better health outcomes. Teladoc Health and Dexcom intend to launch the pilot more broadly throughout 2021.

“We are excited to announce the next phase of our relationship with Teladoc Health, along with launching a commercial pilot demonstrating how Dexcom’s leading CGM combined with Teladoc Health’s data science capabilities enhance the diabetes management experience,” said Matt Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of new markets for Dexcom. “We have received powerful feedback from people with Type 2 diabetes using our technology, and through additional innovative product features, we fully anticipate that we will deliver an even greater impact.”

It is estimated that 463 million adults around the world live with diabetes1, a number expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regular physical activity, weight management, and improved blood pressure management are important factors for preventing diabetes-related complications2.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact:

Jake Mazanke

pr@teladochealth.com

630-640-5253

Teladoc Health Investor Contact:

Patrick Feeley

pfeeley@teladochealth.com

914-265-7925

1 IDF Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019

2 CDC National Diabetes Statistic Report 2020, Estimated Diabetes and its Burden on the United States