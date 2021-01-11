GW Pharmaceuticals Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Net Product Sales Results and 2021 Program Milestones

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), the world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today reported preliminary, unaudited net product sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and key priorities for 2021. Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer, expects to discuss these updates as part of a webcast presentation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 12th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

- Total preliminary net product sales of approximately $148 million for the fourth quarter and approximately $526 million for the full year - - Total Epidiolex preliminary net product sales of approximately $144 million for the fourth quarter and approximately $510 million for the full year – - Pivotal US clinical program for nabiximols in MS spasticity underway. Initial data expected in 2021 -

“Epidiolex sales increased by over 70% in 2020 despite the challenges of COVID-19, reflecting the positive impact this medicine has on patients as well as the performance of our commercial team. We remain encouraged by our patients’ experience on this product, as demonstrated by high persistence and refill rates. This, combined with our expansion of payer coverage and the recently approved Tuberous Sclerosis Complex indication, leads us to expect continued strong growth in 2021 in both the US and Europe,” said Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our goals in 2021 include driving further Epidiolex growth and advancing multiple US pivotal trials for nabiximols in the treatment of MS spasticity, with the first data readout expected this year. In addition to our previously announced pipeline activities, we are leveraging our world leadership in cannabinoid science to design and synthesize novel cannabinoid molecules and expect our first novel product candidate to enter the clinic in 2021.”

Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Net Product Sales

Based on preliminary unaudited financial information, the Company expects total net product sales to be approximately $148 million for the fourth quarter and approximately $526 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total net product sales of Epidiolex are expected to be approximately $144 million for the fourth quarter, comprising $129 million in the US and $15 million ex-US. Total net product sales of Epidiolex for the year ended December 31, 2020 are expected to be approximately $510 million compared to $296 million in 2019. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 were approximately $486 million.