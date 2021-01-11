Anavex Life Sciences Receives Michael J. Fox Foundation Grant for Clinical Study of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in People with Parkinson’s Disease

MJFF previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study that established ANAVEX2-73 as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Anavex is working toward the goal of confirming ANAVEX2-73 as a disease-modifying intervention for Parkinson’s disease in clinical trials.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has been awarded a research grant of $995,862.51 from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to develop ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The award will explore utilization of PET imaging biomarkers to enable measurement of target engagement and pathway activation of the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1) with clinically relevant doses in people with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease and affects more than 10 million people worldwide.1

“Patients’ greatest unmet need is a therapy to slow or stop Parkinson’s progression, and our Foundation’s mission is to drive research closer to those treatments,” said Marco Baptista, PhD, Vice President of MJFF Research Programs. “ANAVEX2-73 presents a promising approach, and we are glad to support its testing in these milestone first Parkinson’s trials.”

“We are extremely proud to have the support of MJFF for our ANAVEX2-73 program, which allows Anavex to take the next step towards the potential to offer patients disease-modifying intervention for Parkinson’s disease patients,” stated Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “We appreciate MJFF’s continued funding as we collectively work toward solutions for this disease.”

ANAVEX2-73 activates the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1). Data suggests that activation of the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1) is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.2

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic and progressive neurological disorder that is characterized by well-known motor symptoms including tremors, stiffness of limbs, slowness of movements, and difficulties with posture and balance, as well as by non-motor symptoms. It is the second most common neurological disorder and approximately one million people in the United States, and more that 10 million people worldwide, live with this disease. Parkinson’s disease is more common in people over 60 years of age and its prevalence is expected to increase significantly as the average age of the population increases. Current Parkinson’s treatments are only effective in managing symptoms of the disease, mainly through the use of levodopa and dopamine agonists. As the disease progresses and dopaminergic neurons continue to be lost, these drugs eventually become less effective at treating the symptoms.