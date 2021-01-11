Vericel Announces Preliminary Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Preliminary Unaudited Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Preliminary total net revenues for the fourth-quarter 2020 are expected to be in the range of $44.9-$45.4 million, with MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) net revenue in the range of $34.4-$34.9 million, Epicel (cultured epidermal autografts) net revenue of approximately $9.6 million, and NexoBrid (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain) revenue of approximately $1 million related to the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s (BARDA) procurement of NexoBrid for emergency response preparedness.

Preliminary total net product revenues for the full-year 2020 are expected to be in the range of $123.9-$124.4 million, with MACI net revenue in the range of $94.1-$94.6 million, Epicel net revenue of approximately $27.5 million, and NexoBrid revenue of approximately $2.2 million related to the BARDA procurement.

Cash and investments increased by approximately $14.5 million in the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately $100 million in cash and investments and no debt, compared to $79.0 million as of December 31, 2019.

Business Highlights and Updates

Record fourth-quarter and full-year total net revenues;

Record quarterly and full-year MACI implants and net revenue;

Record fourth-quarter and full-year Epicel grafts and net revenue, and the second highest quarterly Epicel grafts and revenue in history;

Received MACI biopsies from approximately 1,500 surgeons in 2020, up from approximately 1,400 surgeons in 2019;

Record quarterly high in the number of surgeons taking MACI biopsies in the fourth quarter; and

Double-digit growth in MACI biopsies in the fourth quarter, achieving a record quarterly high and a record monthly high in December.

“We delivered strong financial and operational results in the fourth quarter and for the full year, including record product volumes and revenue for both MACI and Epicel for the year,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “Epicel performance was very strong in the fourth quarter, with revenue growing over 60% for the quarter. MACI performance was in line with our expectations through mid-December. However, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, the scheduling of MACI pipeline cases for the last two weeks of December slowed compared to historical trends and there was an increase in case cancellations during that period. We expect, based on our experience earlier this year, that the majority of those MACI cases, which represent approximately $2 million in revenue, will move forward in 2021. Moreover, the underlying growth drivers for MACI were in line with our expectations, which we believe will drive strong revenue and profitability growth in 2021.”