Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”) announced today that the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No: 333-249549) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”) has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Switchback’s Class A common stock is currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “SBE.” Upon closing of the Business Combination, the post-combination company is expected to be renamed “ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.” and the Class A common stock is expected to continue trading on the NYSE under the new symbol “CHPT.”

Switchback has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement relating to the Special Meeting of Switchback’s stockholders to be held on February 11, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement is being mailed to Switchback’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2020. The Business Combination and related transactions are expected to close in February 2021, subject to approval by Switchback’s stockholders and other customary closing conditions.

Additional Information on the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed Business Combination, Switchback filed the Registration Statement with the SEC, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus of Switchback and a consent solicitation statement of ChargePoint. The Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement will be mailed out to Switchback’s stockholders. Switchback’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement (including all amendments and supplements thereto) and other documents relating to the Business Combination filed with the SEC as these materials contain important information about Switchback, ChargePoint and the Business Combination. Stockholders may obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Switchback Energy, 5949 Sherry Lane, Suite 1010, Dallas, TX, 75225, Attention: Jim Mutrie, Chief Commercial Officer, General Counsel, Secretary and Director, (214) 368-0821.