Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Details of the Conference Call



Via the internet at www.stingray.com



Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922



Conference Call Rebroadcast



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 14, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 9490587.