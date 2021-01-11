 

Replimune Provides 2020 Year End Review and Overview of Expected 2021 Milestones

RP1; Data in new indications expected in 2021 in anti-PD1 failed NSCLC, anti-PD1 failed CSCC and CSCC solid organ transplant recipient patients; further updates expected to be provided across all studies

RP2; New data to be reported in 2021 in combination with Opdivo in Phase 1 all comers study

RP3; First patient dosed; single agent data expected to be reported in 2021

Commercial-scale facility operational; GMP manufacturing underway

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, provides corporate update, highlighting the progress of its key programs.

“Replimune made great progress in 2020 providing positive data read outs in multiple tumor types which support our registration-directed programs with RP1, as well as with RP2, demonstrating the potential of our platform to redefine the cancer treatment paradigm by providing what we believe to be the most practical and effective way to ignite a systemic immune response to a patient’s cancer. During the year we also completed the construction of and technology transfer to our state of the art commercial scale manufacturing facility” said Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune. “We start this year with the recent news that dosing of patients has commenced with our third product candidate, RP3, which like RP2 is intended to treat tumor types which are not traditionally thought of as ‘immune-responsive’, and look forward to releasing further data on all of our programs during the course of 2021. We continue to enroll into our two registration-directed clinical trials in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), the “CERPASS” study, and anti-PD1 failed melanoma, the “IGNYTE” study, and commercial planning activities are underway. We also expect to start dosing RP1 combined with Opdivo in anti-PD1 failed non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients and anti-PD1 failed CSCC patients this quarter. I am proud of the entire Replimune team for our accomplishments to date, as we continue to execute upon our mission to make oncolytic immuno-gene therapy a foundational cornerstone of cancer treatment.”

