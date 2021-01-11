Passage Bio Announces Plan to Deliver on Multiple Meaningful Catalysts in 2021

– Three clinical programs to begin in 1H21 –

– Investigational New Drug Applications (IND) submitted for PBFT02 for Frontotemporal Dementia with Granulin Mutation (FTD-GRN) and PBKR03 for Krabbe Disease –

– Metachromatic leukodystrophy program, PBML04, advanced to IND-enabling phase –

– Additional option exercised from Penn’s world-class Gene Therapy Program for undisclosed program focused on an adult CNS disorder –

– New manufacturing laboratory to support analytical capabilities, clinical product testing and assay validation slated to open in 2Q21 –

– PBFT02 for FTD-GRN becomes latest of company’s three most advanced programs to receive FDA orphan drug designation –

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today provided a corporate outlook detailing the expansion of the company’s pipeline, new regulatory filings, projected program milestones, and research and development progress. Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio, will highlight the company’s recent progress and plans for the future in his presentation today at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

In his remarks, Dr. Goldsmith will highlight several components of the Company’s progress and timelines, including: