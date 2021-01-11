 

XPO Logistics Partners with Truckers Against Trafficking to Help Combat Human Trafficking

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced a new partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to further the company’s stance against human trafficking. XPO’s $25,000 corporate sponsorship will help fund TAT’s efforts to eradicate trafficking by training commercial drivers to recognize potential traffickers and victims.

“Every day, vulnerable individuals fall prey to human trafficking and many are taken far from their homes,” said LaQuenta Jacobs, XPO’s chief diversity officer. “The transportation industry is in a unique position to alert law enforcement agencies to suspected trafficking activities. We’re proud to support TAT in taking practical measures to end modern-day slavery.” 

The company made its announcement during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month to call attention to readily available public resources, such as the National Human Trafficking Hotline. TAT’s no-cost education program has trained over 975,000 truck and bus drivers to spot the signs of trafficking. Thousands of drivers have called the hotline, resulting in the recovery of hundreds of victims.

XPO’s strong stand against human rights violations is supported by its Human Trafficking Policy and the e-learning programs in its XPO University curriculum. In the UK, a Countering Modern Slavery module is available to all XPO employees and mandatory for managers. In North America, the company introduced TAT training for less-than-truckload drivers and staff in 2020, and expects to make similar e-learning available to all employees this year. “One of our goals is to train thousands of XPO colleagues to become TAT ambassadors and help create awareness at events around the country,” Jacobs said.

The International Labor Organization estimates that more than 40 million adults and children are victims of human trafficking. High-risk groups include runaway or homeless youths, foreign nationals and individuals who have experienced trauma in the past.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,605 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


XPO Logistics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Partners with Truckers Against Trafficking to Help Combat Human Trafficking GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced a new partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to further the company’s stance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
XPO Logistics Uses Virtual Reality to Train Less-Than-Truckload Employees
21.12.20
XPO Logistics Releases Whitepaper: “Holiday Peak 2020: A Glimpse into the Future of E-Commerce”
18.12.20
XPO Logistics Begins US Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine