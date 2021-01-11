Globe Awards Gilat Multi-Million US Dollar Managed Service Contract for Significant Expansion of Cellular Backhaul Project

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that Globe Telecom, Inc. (PSE: GLO) had awarded Gilat a multi-million US dollar managed service contract for significant project expansion for cellular backhaul over satellite. Gilat's robust end-to-end solution will enable Globe to meet its goal of providing high-quality service throughout the Philippines.

Globe, the largest mobile network operator in the Philippines, chose Gilat's solution to expand its' nationwide coverage, as the demand for connectivity rapidly grows. Gilat's cellular backhaul over satellite brings a quick solution compared to long and tedious efforts of laying out fiber, particularly in areas with challenging terrain.

Gilat, with its managed service expertise and technological advantage of its SkyEdge II-c platform for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, will provide Globe with a complete solution to provide its customers with the most resilient service. Gilat's solution provides Globe with flexibility, to seamlessly and quickly relocate VSATs between sites.

"Over the past years, Gilat has been a reliable partner of Globe, supporting us with uncompromised quality that helps us serve our customers better. This backhaul technology will improve resiliency and increase dependability of our services attuned to providing the nation with a #First WorldNetwork," said Ernest Cu, President and CEO of Globe.

"We are honoured to be of value to Globe and to continue to gain their trust. We strive to enable Globe to leverage Gilat's expertise in delivering connectivity to the most challenging locations and stand committed to delivering the levels of service Globe requires, as we continue to evolve our solution and services to lead the industry with cellular backhaul over satellite," said Abhay Kumar, Regional Vice President – APJ for Gilat. “We are very thankful to Globe for expanding their partnership with Gilat to address their strategic requirement of delivering significant cellular backhaul coverage in the Philippines.”