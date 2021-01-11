 

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View, Inc. Expand PIPE Issuance to $500 Million With an Additional $200 Million Investment from GIC

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII) (“CF II”) and View, Inc. (“View”) today announced GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, has agreed to invest an additional $200 million in the previously announced private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) issuance. The additional investment from GIC increases the fully committed PIPE investment from $300 million to $500 million.

On November 30, 2020, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, and View, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based smart window company, entered into a definitive merger agreement. The transaction is now expected to deliver up to $1 billion of gross proceeds including the contribution of $500 million of cash held in CF II’s trust account from its initial public offering. The combined company will be called View, Inc. and is expected to be publicly listed on Nasdaq following the close of the transaction.

“View is on a mission to address climate change and human health by making buildings smarter, healthier, more sustainable and more connected,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of View. “We are growing rapidly and the additional investment from GIC, a long-term investor, will allow us to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunity ahead of View to modernize infrastructure and build a healthier, more sustainable future.”

Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to GIC in connection with the transaction.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF II's efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, but CF II intends to focus on industries where its management team and founders have experience, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology and software industries. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick.

