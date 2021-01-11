CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View, Inc. Expand PIPE Issuance to $500 Million With an Additional $200 Million Investment from GIC

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII) (“CF II”) and View, Inc. (“View”) today announced GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, has agreed to invest an additional $200 million in the previously announced private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) issuance. The additional investment from GIC increases the fully committed PIPE investment from $300 million to $500 million.

On November 30, 2020, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, and View, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based smart window company, entered into a definitive merger agreement. The transaction is now expected to deliver up to $1 billion of gross proceeds including the contribution of $500 million of cash held in CF II’s trust account from its initial public offering. The combined company will be called View, Inc. and is expected to be publicly listed on Nasdaq following the close of the transaction.