 

Nykredit’s and Totalkredit’s auctions for 1 April 2021 refinancing

To   Nasdaq Copenhagen


11 Januray 2021

                                                                             

The Nykredit Group conducts auctions in the period from Monday 8 February to Friday 12 February 2021. The auctions will comprise refinancing of adjustable-rate mortgages (”Tilpasningslån”) and floating-rate loans in DKK.

The Nykredit Group currently expects to sell bonds totalling up to DKK 28bn. The amounts are preliminary and will be affected by prepayments and refinancing changes until end January.

Time schedule
The auctions will be held according to the following schedule.

Auction period Expected auction times – CET
8 to 12
February 		First auction: Bidding until 10:30 / allotment 10:40 at latest
Second auction: Bidding until 11:30 / allotment 11:40 at latest
Third auction: Bidding until 13:00 / allotment 13:10 at latest

 

Auction amounts and period
Details on auction amounts and period will be announced at the beginning of February. Subsequently, the auction amounts will be updated on an ongoing basis at nykredit.com/ir.

Contacts
Questions regarding the bond sales and technical matters may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.

 

Attachment




