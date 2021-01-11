VitalHub Announces Further Licensing of DOCiT Mobile Application in Expanded Multi-Year Contract with Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes Limited

Per the transaction previously announced in January, 2020, VitalHub entered into a two-year licensing transaction with Caressant for the use of the Company’s DOCit mobile application at two of their Long-Term Care homes. Following the success of that initial deployment, Caressant has extended VitalHub’s contract to cover the remainder of their homes, encompassing 15 sites and over 2,000 residents. Additionally, the term of the agreement has been extended from two to five years.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the additional sale of the Company’s DOCit mobile application to Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes Limited (“Caressant”) in a multi-year expansion of VitalHub’s existing contract.

The DOCit mobile app will allow Caressant Care’s front line care givers to become truly mobile, providing fingertip access to what used to be manual paper forms, schedules, task lists, etc., integrating smartphone and tablet technology into clinical workflow and providing mobile access through the integration of smartphones and tablets into clinical workflow. DOCit will provide the ability to organize tasks and record critical resident activity when it happens in real time. DOCit has demonstrated positive effect on improving care quality, saving time and cost, ensuring data accuracy, and increasing staff satisfaction.

Caressant Care was VitalHub’s first multi-site deployment of the DOCit app, and they will continue to leverage the application’s multi-site reporting capability, allowing for regional trending, multi-site data analytics and benchmarking.

“We are excited to leverage the DOCit solution to help standardize practice and process across our 15 sites” said Debbie Boakes, Vice President of Operations, “We see tremendous value in deploying a mobile solution that can streamline workflow for our staff, while providing immediate and reliable access to important resident data at the point of care.”

“This contract comes as part of a pattern of clients requesting expansion of services, demonstrating the considerable demand for our solutions and satisfaction for our products and services,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “We are seeing continued integration across our suite of solutions, especially with existing clients. The client satisfaction this represents, and the corresponding expansion in contracts, is a major factor contributing to the Company’s organic recurring revenue growth.”