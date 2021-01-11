 

Endeavour Announces Its First Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 13:30  |  98   |   |   

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST DIVIDEND
RECORD AND PAYMENT DATES

George Town, January 11, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that its first dividend will be paid on February 5, 2021 (the “Payment Date”) to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2021 (the “Record Date”).

Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO, commented: The progress we have made across our business over recent years is bearing fruit as we have created a compelling investment proposition which is now augmented through the initiation of our first dividend. 

Following a strong performance in Q4-2020, this first dividend payment coincides with Endeavour having achieved its strategic goal of reaching a net cash position by year-end. Our goal now is to quickly build a net cash position of US$250 million, at which point we would be well positioned to enhance our shareholder return program.”

On November 12, 2020, Endeavour announced its first dividend of US$60 million for the 2020 fiscal year. This first dividend equates to US$0.37 per ordinary share and represents a 1.6% yield based on Endeavour’s closing price on November 11, 2020.

Endeavour’s first dividend sets the path to a sustainable dividend policy, based on its capital allocation framework and its strategy of maximizing long term shareholder value. Following the payment of this first dividend, the Board of Directors expects to declare future dividends on a semi-annual basis, with the goal of maintaining a similar dividend yield until it has reached a targeted net cash position of US$250 million. Once that target is reached, the Company would be well positioned to re-assess its capital allocation priorities, which may include augmenting its shareholder return program.

The dividend will be paid to holders of ordinary shares in Canadian Dollars based on the prevailing USD:CAD exchange rate at the time of payment. This dividend does not qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The tax consequences of the dividend will be dependent on the particular circumstances of a shareholder. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors in this regard.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

Vincic Advisors in Toronto
Seite 1 von 3
Endeavour Mining Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavour Announces Its First Dividend Record and Payment Dates ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST DIVIDEND RECORD AND PAYMENT DATES George Town, January 11, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that its first dividend will be paid on February 5, 2021 (the “Payment Date”) to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Endeavour and Teranga Announce Receipt of Interim Court Order and Mailing of Joint Information Circular
21.12.20
Endeavour Increases its Stake in the Fetekro Project; Pre-Feasibility Study On Track for Q1-2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
834
Endeavour --- eine unbekannte (unterbewertete) Perle ???