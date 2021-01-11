 

With Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases, Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Players Focus on Strengthening Their Production Capabilities TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

With burgeoning number of COVID-19 tests performed in all worldwide locations, players in the nasopharyngeal swabs market are strengthening their production abilities

- North America nasopharyngeal swabs market is likely to remain dominant region in the forthcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasopharyngeal swabs are gaining traction across worldwide healthcare sector owing to their ability to help in safe transfer of chlamydia, mycoplasma, and viruses. Generally, these samples are used for various research activities including traditional cell culture methods, molecular biology techniques, and diagnostic tests. Non-woven and foam tipped swabs are some of the products available in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market.

Transparency Market Research Logo

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global nasopharyngeal swabs market is likely to show growth at CAGR of ~2% throughout the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. The global nasopharyngeal swabs market was accounted for ~US$ 103 Mn in 2019.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Key Findings

  • With the onset of recent COVID-19 pandemic, the government bodies of many countries across the globe are taking initiatives to contain the spread of coronavirus. Owing to this factor, there is significant growth in number of tests performed to confirm if an individual is infected with coronavirus. This scenario has created prominent demand opportunities for vendors working in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market.
  • With sudden increase in number of COVID-19 tests performed per day, major players operating in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market are experiencing towering demands for their products. As a result, they are growing focus toward strengthening their production activities and fulfill the rising demand for nasopharyngeal swabs from all across the globe. This scenario signifies that the global nasopharyngeal swabs market will expand at rapid pace in the forthcoming years.

Request Brochure of Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

With Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases, Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Players Focus on Strengthening Their Production Capabilities TMR - With burgeoning number of COVID-19 tests performed in all worldwide locations, players in the nasopharyngeal swabs market are strengthening their production abilities - North America nasopharyngeal swabs market is likely to remain dominant region …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces THE LINE at NEOM
Algeria has become the first country in Africa to register Sputnik V vaccine
TechNovus announces Artificial Intelligence powered body measurement platform
BioInvent streamlines agreement on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, ahead of Phase I/II data
Sanwo-Olu Commissions Reddington's Armoured Shield Isolation Centre
Antengene to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
MagiClick enters the UK market with the acquisition of financial services specialist Dock9
UnionPay International and PayTabs Partner to Power E-commerce in the UAE
St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment Programme a 'Major Contributor' to Economy in 2020 ...
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments