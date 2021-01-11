- North America nasopharyngeal swabs market is likely to remain dominant region in the forthcoming years

- With burgeoning number of COVID-19 tests performed in all worldwide locations, players in the nasopharyngeal swabs market are strengthening their production abilities

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasopharyngeal swabs are gaining traction across worldwide healthcare sector owing to their ability to help in safe transfer of chlamydia, mycoplasma, and viruses. Generally, these samples are used for various research activities including traditional cell culture methods, molecular biology techniques, and diagnostic tests. Non-woven and foam tipped swabs are some of the products available in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market.

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global nasopharyngeal swabs market is likely to show growth at CAGR of ~2% throughout the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. The global nasopharyngeal swabs market was accounted for ~US$ 103 Mn in 2019.

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market: Key Findings

With the onset of recent COVID-19 pandemic, the government bodies of many countries across the globe are taking initiatives to contain the spread of coronavirus. Owing to this factor, there is significant growth in number of tests performed to confirm if an individual is infected with coronavirus. This scenario has created prominent demand opportunities for vendors working in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market.

With sudden increase in number of COVID-19 tests performed per day, major players operating in the global nasopharyngeal swabs market are experiencing towering demands for their products. As a result, they are growing focus toward strengthening their production activities and fulfill the rising demand for nasopharyngeal swabs from all across the globe. This scenario signifies that the global nasopharyngeal swabs market will expand at rapid pace in the forthcoming years.

