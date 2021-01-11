Syros Announces Strategic Priorities and Expected Milestones
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today outlined its strategic priorities and expected upcoming milestones.
“Syros is rapidly accelerating toward becoming a commercial-stage company through three strategic priorities: advancing franchises in targeted hematology and selective CDK inhibition, as well as leveraging a robust gene control discovery engine to fuel our long-term growth,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Syros’ Chief Executive Officer. “As we enter the new year, we are well-positioned to execute against each of these strategic priorities. We plan to launch three clinical trials across our portfolio of targeted hematology therapies in patients with higher-risk MDS, AML and APL, indications where we have the opportunity to set new standards of care.”
“In parallel, we continue to build on our leadership in selective CDK inhibition, where we believe we can deliver highly selective product candidates with transformative potential for difficult-to-treat cancers. We are on track to report additional dose-escalation data, including clinical activity, from our Phase 1 trial of SY-5609 in the third quarter and move into the expansion phase of the trial in the second half of the year. These milestones bring us closer to our ultimate goal of bringing targeted therapies to market that provide profound benefits for patients with diseases that have eluded other approaches.”
Expected Milestones
SY-1425: Oral RARα agonist
- Initiate Phase 3 trial of SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in the first quarter of 2021 in RARA-positive patients with newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).
- Initiate randomized Phase 2 trial of SY-1425 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in the second half of 2021 in RARA-positive newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who are not suitable candidates for standard intensive chemotherapy.
SY-2101: Oral arsenic trioxide (ATO)
- Initiate dose confirmation study of SY-2101 in the second half of 2021.
- Initiate Phase 3 trial in patients with newly diagnosed acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) in 2022.
SY-5609: Oral CDK7 inhibitor
- Report additional dose-escalation data, including clinical activity data, in the third quarter of 2021 from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of SY-5609 in patients with breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancers, as well as in patients with solid tumors of any histology harboring Rb pathway alterations.
- Initiate expansion portion of Phase 1 trial in the second half of 2021.
Gene control discovery engine
0 Kommentare