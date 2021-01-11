Syros Announces Strategic Priorities and Expected Milestones

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today outlined its strategic priorities and expected upcoming milestones.

“Syros is rapidly accelerating toward becoming a commercial-stage company through three strategic priorities: advancing franchises in targeted hematology and selective CDK inhibition, as well as leveraging a robust gene control discovery engine to fuel our long-term growth,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Syros’ Chief Executive Officer. “As we enter the new year, we are well-positioned to execute against each of these strategic priorities. We plan to launch three clinical trials across our portfolio of targeted hematology therapies in patients with higher-risk MDS, AML and APL, indications where we have the opportunity to set new standards of care.”