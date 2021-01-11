 

Veritone and Alteryx Announce Strategic Relationship to Power the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform With New, Advanced AI Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021   

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA), to deliver AI-powered insights into unstructured data sources, including video, images, audio and text, to Alteryx customers.

Veritone joins Alteryx’s Partner Alliances program, integrating aiWARE with the Alteryx platform to help Alteryx customers transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and valuable insights. With over 80% of the world’s data unstructured and growing 30-60% per year according to Gartner, this integration adds a significant number of potential use cases and applications for Alteryx customers to unlock unstructured data insights.

Veritone’s AI tools for ingesting data, running AI jobs and returning results are now available for download from the Alteryx Gallery and subsequently used within the Alteryx Desktop application. With these tools, Alteryx users are able to harness the power of the aiWARE operating system, which makes available hundreds of ready-to-deploy AI engines and allows for rapid AI-enabled analytics. The integration democratizes AI by making the power of unstructured data insight available to every Alteryx user.

For Alteryx, the partnership further enhances its capabilities to gain meaningful insight from massive volumes of unstructured data. For Veritone, the partnership expands the reach of its proprietary aiWARE operating system to thousands of Alteryx customers.

“It is increasingly clear that the unification of analytics, data science and integrated process automation is essential in delivering powerful business outcomes for organizations and AI is a critical part in automating these processes,” said Nitin Brahmankar, vice president, strategic partnerships at Alteryx. “This partnership with Veritone will enable our customers to quickly transform disparate, unstructured data into actionable intelligence and valuable AI-powered insights for quick business wins.”

Disclaimer

