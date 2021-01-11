Scholar Rock Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Priorities for 2021

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today provided a corporate update and highlighted priorities for 2021.

“2020 was a transformative year for Scholar Rock with significant progress made both clinically and operationally with positive interim data from the TOPAZ trial providing initial proof-of-concept of apitegromab’s potential in SMA and showing the potential benefit of inhibiting the latent forms of growth factors,” said Tony Kingsley, President and CEO of Scholar Rock. “In 2021, we will further elucidate the potential of our product candidates through data from our TOPAZ Phase 2 trial in SMA and our DRAGON Phase 1 trial in cancer immunotherapy as well as build upon our scientific platform towards additional indications.”