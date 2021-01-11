Scholar Rock Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Priorities for 2021
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today provided a corporate update and highlighted priorities for 2021.
“2020 was a transformative year for Scholar Rock with significant progress made both clinically and operationally with positive interim data from the TOPAZ trial providing initial proof-of-concept of apitegromab’s potential in SMA and showing the potential benefit of inhibiting the latent forms of growth factors,” said Tony Kingsley, President and CEO of Scholar Rock. “In 2021, we will further elucidate the potential of our product candidates through data from our TOPAZ Phase 2 trial in SMA and our DRAGON Phase 1 trial in cancer immunotherapy as well as build upon our scientific platform towards additional indications.”
2021 Expected Milestones:
Apitegromab is a highly selective inhibitor of latent myostatin activation being developed as the potential first muscle-directed therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
- Top-line Efficacy and Safety Data from TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial in SMA Anticipated in 2Q21. A total of 58 patients were enrolled across the three cohorts of the TOPAZ clinical trial with one discontinuation to date. Positive six-month interim analysis data were announced in October 2020, demonstrating apitegromab’s potential to improve motor function in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA. The top-line 12-month efficacy and safety data are expected in the second quarter of 2021.
As of January 8, 2021, 56 patients have completed the 12-month study and all 56 have opted into the extension period.
- Identification of Second Indication for Apitegromab Planned for 2021. With the demonstration of initial proof-of-concept from the TOPAZ interim analysis, Scholar Rock is actively evaluating multiple other disorders for which the selective inhibition of the activation of myostatin may offer therapeutic benefit.
SRK-181 is a potent and highly selective inhibitor of latent transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGFβ1) activation being developed with an aim of overcoming resistance to and increasing the number of patients who may benefit from, checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
