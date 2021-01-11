 

Scholar Rock Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Priorities for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 13:30  |  51   |   |   

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today provided a corporate update and highlighted priorities for 2021.

“2020 was a transformative year for Scholar Rock with significant progress made both clinically and operationally with positive interim data from the TOPAZ trial providing initial proof-of-concept of apitegromab’s potential in SMA and showing the potential benefit of inhibiting the latent forms of growth factors,” said Tony Kingsley, President and CEO of Scholar Rock. “In 2021, we will further elucidate the potential of our product candidates through data from our TOPAZ Phase 2 trial in SMA and our DRAGON Phase 1 trial in cancer immunotherapy as well as build upon our scientific platform towards additional indications.”

2021 Expected Milestones:

Apitegromab is a highly selective inhibitor of latent myostatin activation being developed as the potential first muscle-directed therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

  • Top-line Efficacy and Safety Data from TOPAZ Phase 2 Trial in SMA Anticipated in 2Q21. A total of 58 patients were enrolled across the three cohorts of the TOPAZ clinical trial with one discontinuation to date. Positive six-month interim analysis data were announced in October 2020, demonstrating apitegromab’s potential to improve motor function in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA. The top-line 12-month efficacy and safety data are expected in the second quarter of 2021.

As of January 8, 2021, 56 patients have completed the 12-month study and all 56 have opted into the extension period.

  • Identification of Second Indication for Apitegromab Planned for 2021. With the demonstration of initial proof-of-concept from the TOPAZ interim analysis, Scholar Rock is actively evaluating multiple other disorders for which the selective inhibition of the activation of myostatin may offer therapeutic benefit.

SRK-181 is a potent and highly selective inhibitor of latent transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGFβ1) activation being developed with an aim of overcoming resistance to and increasing the number of patients who may benefit from, checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Seite 1 von 4
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scholar Rock Provides Corporate Update and Highlights Priorities for 2021 Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today provided a corporate update and highlighted priorities for 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Scholar Rock to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
19
Scholar Rock Holding Registered Kauf 24.07.2020