Essential Utilities Announces 2021 Guidance

“Thanks to the dedicated team of Essential employees, 2020 was another strong year for operational excellence and growth despite the challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Essential Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Franklin. “As we turn to 2021, the company remains strong and dedicated to our mission of providing essential natural resources to our water, wastewater and natural gas customers. We are also confident in our ability to drive growth in earnings while committing to significant reductions in Essential’s overall environmental footprint.”

Environmental, Social and Governance

Essential’s long-standing environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices continue with a commitment to substantially reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. By 2035, Essential will reduce its emissions by 60% from its 2019 baseline. This reduction is roughly equivalent to the emissions from 76,000 cars on the road over the course of the year. This will be achieved by extensive gas pipeline replacement, renewable energy purchasing, accelerated methane leak detection and repair, and various other currently planned initiatives that are highly feasible with proven technology. This science-based commitment is consistent with the rate of reduction necessary over the next 15 years to keep on track with the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit the global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius. Essential’s enterprise-wide commitments come in less than one year since the closing of the Peoples Gas acquisition.

“Climate change has become apparent around the world and we recognize our responsibility to be an industry leader by significantly reducing emissions,” said Franklin. “I am encouraged that our 2035 target achieves substantial reductions by applying proven mitigation initiatives that are already underway. Our continued focus on emissions reduction, even beyond our 60% pledge, will be among our top priorities. We are excited to write the next chapter in Essential’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and look forward to sharing updates on our progress as we explore opportunities to achieve our ultimate aspiration of net zero.”