Surgery Partners, Inc. Reaffirms 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance and Provides 2021 Initial Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of management of Surgery Partners, Inc. (the “Company”) will be meeting with investors as part of the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference the week of January 11th, 2021, including a presentation on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. (Eastern Time). Based on results through November 2020, the Company is now providing full year 2020 revenue guidance of approximately $1.86 billion and reaffirming its previous full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $250 to $260 million. Consistent with previous management statements, the Company projects that in 2021, it will re-establish the multi-year double-digit Adjusted growth trajectory and profit levels originally targeted based on a pre-COVID baseline. Correspondingly, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be approximately $315 million. This information is included in a Corporate Presentation that may be used for these meetings. The Corporate Presentation is available on the Company’s website at ir.surgerypartners.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.



The guidance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 is based on results of the Company through November 2020 and is subject to quarter- and year-end adjustments in connection with the completion of customary financial closing procedures, including management’s review and finalization of the results for the full year 2020 and to accounting review procedures by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, which have not yet been performed. These customary closing procedures, along with December results, could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s guidance. You are cautioned not to rely on management’s guidance being achieved when making an investment decision in the Company’s securities.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.