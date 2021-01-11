Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of shares of its 7.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share and liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Preferred Stock”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of the Preferred Stock in connection with the offering.

This offering is a reopening of the Company’s original issuance of Preferred Stock, which occurred on September 18, 2020. The additional shares of Preferred Stock sold in this offering will be consolidated, form a single series, and be fully fungible with all outstanding Preferred Stock. The Preferred Stock is listed on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “FRGAP.”

Dividends on the Preferred Stock are paid when declared by the Company’s Board of Directors at a fixed rate of 7.50% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per year, equivalent to $1.875 per year. Dividends on the Preferred Stock are payable quarterly in arrears, on or about the 15th day of January, April, July and October of each year, and the first dividend on the Preferred Stock sold in this offering will be paid on or about April 15, 2021 in an amount equal to $0.46875 per share.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Incapital LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., National Securities Corporation and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as book-running managers for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. and Huntington Securities, Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 31, 2020, and declared effective by the SEC on June 22, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, Telephone: (703) 312-9580.