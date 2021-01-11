 

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 13:45  |  76   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing platforms, today announced unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately $27 million for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s full financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are not yet available.

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Preliminary fourth quarter revenue is expected to be approximately $27 million, representing an estimated increase of approximately 41% sequentially compared with $19.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • The Company placed 35 Sequel II/IIe Systems during the fourth quarter, bringing the total installed base of Sequel II/IIe systems up to 203 as of December 31, 2020, compared with 168 as of September 30, 2020.
  • In October 2020, the Company launched the Sequel IIe System, the latest instrument evolution based on the Company’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology.
  • In November 2020, the Company received approximately $94 million in net proceeds from an underwritten public offering of its common stock and ended the quarter with a balance of over $318 million in unrestricted cash and investments.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Wellcome Sanger Institute committed to purchase seven new Sequel IIe systems to support the Darwin Tree of Life initiative, making it one of the world’s largest SMRT sequencing facilities.
  • The Company expanded its senior management team, naming Mark Van Oene as Chief Operating Officer and Peter Fromen as Chief Commercial Officer.

Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Analysis
The Company expects fourth quarter 2020 revenue of approximately $27 million, an estimated increase of 41% compared with $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, and an estimated decrease of 3% compared with $27.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Preliminary instrument revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $13.5 million, compared with $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, and compared with $15.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Preliminary consumables revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $10.0 million, compared with $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, and compared with $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Preliminary service and other revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be approximately $3.5 million, compared with $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, and compared with $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Seite 1 von 3
Pacific Biosciences of California Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality sequencing platforms, today announced unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Pacific Biosciences Announces Appointments of Mark Van Oene as Chief Operating Officer and Peter Fromen as Chief Commercial Officer
08.01.21
Wellcome Sanger Institute Increases Investment in PacBio Long-Read Sequencing to Support Darwin Tree of Life Research Initiative
18.12.20
Pacific Biosciences Grants Equity Incentive Award to New Employee
16.12.20
SARS-CoV-2 Viral Genome Sequencing Data Presented from Research Using Pacific Biosciences Technology
14.12.20
Leading UK Core Labs Expand Investment in PacBio Sequencing Systems to Power Life Science Research with HiFi Reads