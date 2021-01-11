 

Motus GI Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with U.S. Patent for the Pure-Vu System’s Universal Method to Mount on the End of Most Commercial Colonoscopes

Receives additional EU Patent for the Pure-Vu System that protects the design of its fecal waste evacuation channels

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the European Patent Office (EPO) have issued two key new patents that further protect the Company’s flagship product – the Pure-Vu System – in these key markets.

“We are pleased to announce the strengthening of long-term IP protections in the U.S. and EU for certain innovative technologies that help comprise the backbone of our Pure-Vu System. This includes a U.S. patent for our universal method to mount the Pure-Vu sleeve on nearly all commercial colonoscopes in a manner that creates a secure connection, allowing the scope and the sleeve to work seamlessly together to provide improved visualization during a colonoscopy,” said Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI. “The commercial potential of our system is more apparent than ever as our U.S. sales program continues to successfully build awareness for the Pure-Vu System among leading U.S. gastroenterologists and hospital systems. In addition, we believe the European market may represent a significant opportunity for the Pure-Vu System if we expand commercialization efforts outside the U.S., either through direct sales or a distribution partnership.”

U.S. Patent
The United States Patent Office issued patent 10,881,277, which is titled “Distal Front End for Coordinated Portioning of an Endoscope with Suction Device.”

European Patent
The EPO issued patent number 3128893, which is titled “Fecal Waste Evacuation Channel.”

About the Pure-Vu System
The Pure-Vu System integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to improve visualization during a colonoscopy while preserving established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better-quality exam. Challenges with bowel preparation for inpatient colonoscopy, particularly patients who are elderly, with comorbidities, or active bleeds, represent a significant area of unmet need that directly affects clinical outcomes and increases the cost of care. Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu System may lead to positive outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by safely and quickly improving visualization of the colon for a quality exam the first time. In multiple clinical studies to date, involving the treatment of challenging inpatient and outpatient cases, the Pure-Vu System has consistently helped achieve adequate bowel cleanliness rates greater than 95% following a reduced prep regimen. Motus GI estimates that approximately four million inpatient colonoscopy procedures take place worldwide each year.

