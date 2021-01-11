 

Turning Point Therapeutics Announces 2021 Milestone Targets

  • Present Updated Data from TRIDENT-1 Study in TKI-Naive Patients with ROS1-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Jan. 31 at World Conference on Lung Cancer
  • Provide TRIDENT-1 Study Timeline in First Quarter

  • Provide Clinical Data Interim Updates from Multiple Studies, including Phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1, Phase 1 SHIELD-1 and Phase 1 Study of TPX-0046

  • Submit Fourth Drug Candidate IND in First Quarter

  • Initiate Combination Studies for Repotrectinib and TPX-0022

  • Outline Precision Therapy Research Vision in Second Half

  • Company also Updates Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities as of Dec. 31, 2020; Approximately $1.1 Billion Expected to Fund Current Operations into 2024

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today announced 2021 milestone targets for its pipeline of four drug candidates, including data updates from multiple clinical studies and the initiation of new clinical studies. The company also updated its cash position as of Dec. 31, 2020.

“Following a pivotal year in 2020, we believe we have even greater opportunities in 2021 to further advance our pipeline by potentially modifying our SHIELD-1 study to a registrational Phase 1/2 design, adding three new clinical trials, including two anticipated combination studies and a Phase 1 study of our fourth drug candidate, our novel ALK-inhibitor TPX-0131, and reporting initial or updated data from our three clinical stage drug candidates,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “At the same time, we have continued to invest in our discovery engine and look forward to the second half of the year when we plan to outline our focus and goals to further expand the pipeline.”

2020 Achievements and 2021 Milestone Targets

Repotrectinib, ROS1 and TRK Inhibitor

In 2020, repotrectinib was granted breakthrough-therapy designation (BTD) and received its second and third fast-track designations. In addition, the company signed an exclusive license agreement with Zai Lab to develop and commercialize repotrectinib in greater China and reported early interim data from the Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 registrational study.

