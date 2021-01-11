 

Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Gordon Neal to Board of Directors and Dean Ditto as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021   

MYCO Continues to Strengthen Board of Directors in Anticipation of Senior Exchange Listing Requirements

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has appointed veteran corporate finance and capital markets professional, Gordon Neal to the Board of Directors. Additionally, Dean Ditto has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer.

“MYCO continues to augment its C-Suite and board of directors with key independent, professional members to provide oversight into our governance policy to meet anticipated capital markets initiatives slated for this year,” said Josh Bartch, Chairman & CEO of Mydecine. “MYCO welcomes capital markets and governance veteran, Gordon Neal, as an independent director who, with his many years of board, board committee, and oversight experience will be invaluable in our corporate deliverables. Likewise, the addition of Dean Ditto as CFO will contribute to the Company’s commitment of strengthening internal controls, audit oversight and risk mitigation. His tenure with a Big 4 public accountant firm combined with 20 years of financial leadership makes him an added asset to our C-Suite team.”

“I thoroughly believe in the potential of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and I’m honored to have this opportunity to help Mydecine’s team be successful in the company’s future product commercialization efforts,” said Mr. Neal. “Over the years, as the founder of Neal McInerney Investor Relations, I was involved in marketing more than $4 billion in debt and equity financings as well as providing capital market strategies to multi-national companies and my passion for bringing innovative new therapies to the market for patients perfectly aligns with Mydecine’s mission as a global leader in the psychedelic space."

“I have a profound belief in Mydecine’s vision and mission,” said Mr. Ditto. “The Company’s commitment to developing treatments for veterans and others suffering from PTSD has resonated deeply with me. I look forward to working with the entire team to help shape the future of the Company.”

About Gordon Neal

Gordon Neal has more than 35 years’ experience in governance, corporate finance and investor relations. He founded Neal McInerney Investor Relations in 1991. Through marketing more than $4 billion in debt and equity financings, his company grew to be the second largest full-service Investor Relations firm in Canada with offices in Vancouver, Toronto and Los Angeles. His clients included; BCE, Nortel, Bell Canada International, Bell Mobility, Clearnet, Intrawest, Canaccord Capital, BMO Nesbitt Burns, and Blackberry (RIM). Prior to that, Mr. Neal was VP Corporate Development at MAG Silver Corp. where he provided capital market strategies and solutions to the board. He is currently the President of New Pacific Metals Corp. Mr. Neal has served on the boards of Falco Resources, Balmoral Resources, Americas Petrogas, Rockgate Capital, and Xiana Mining. Mr. Neal has raised more than $500 million for resources companies since 2004. Mr. Neal graduated from Dalhousie University with a B.Sc. in Biochemistry. He has also served as a member of the Dalhousie University Senate and Board of Governors.

