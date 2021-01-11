 

Nanox to Participate in the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEVE ILAN, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Nanox’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will deliver a company presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1x1 meetings during the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held from January 11 through January 14.

Mr. Poliakine’ s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, at 9:10am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/36567-n ...

Interested parties can also access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.nanox.vision. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 90 days.

About NANO-X:
Nano-X, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nano-X believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Contacts:

Investors

Itzhak Maayan
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media

Alona Stein
ReBlonde for Nanox
alona@reblonde.com


