Nanox to Participate in the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEVE ILAN, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announces that Nanox’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ran Poliakine will deliver a company presentation and the leadership team will host investor 1x1 meetings during the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held from January 11 through January 14.



Mr. Poliakine’ s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, at 9:10am ET. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/36567-n ...