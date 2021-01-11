Axcella Announces IND Clearance for AXA1665, Program Updates and 2021 Milestones

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced clearance of the company’s first investigational new drug (IND) filing and provided an update on its product candidates, research and development activities and expected milestones for 2021.

“The year 2020 was a time of tremendous accomplishment for Axcella as we reported positive data for our lead candidates, AXA1665 and AXA1125, and prepared for their later stage clinical trials,” said Bill Hinshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axcella. “We are excited to begin 2021 by announcing the clearance of our first investigational new drug (IND) filing, which enables us to advance AXA1665 into Phase 2 with a wealth of clinical data just four years after this candidate was designed. This validates our accelerated, highly informed development approach, which enables us to de-risk candidates and maximize our resources. As we enter what we expect to be a momentous 2021, our attention is firmly focused on clinical trial execution for our lead candidates and the expansion of our EMM composition pipeline.”