DMS Appoints Thomas Bock As EVP Of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Bock joins DMS from Regions Financial Corporation, where he was a senior banker in the Regions Technology, Media & Communications Investment Banking Group, focusing on the software, services and internet sectors. Bock has extensive experience advising both corporate and private-equity backed clients, with transactions and knowledge spanning mergers and acquisitions, debt origination and refinancing, equity and corporate advisory.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced the appointment of Thomas Bock as executive vice president of corporate strategy and investor relations. In this role, Bock will be responsible for growing and managing the DMS M&A pipeline. Bock will also lead investor relations initiatives, bringing greater transparency to DMS shareholders. Bock will report to DMS CEO, Joe Marinucci .

“I’ve known Tom for a number of years,” said Marinucci, “and I’m extremely excited to have someone as dedicated, well-respected and passionate join the DMS team in our new EVP of corporate strategy and investor relations role. With Tom on board, we’re upping our game in the public markets. Tom has the experience, the intelligence and the connections to put a spotlight on DMS as we continue our growth trajectory.”

Bock’s previous positions included roles at SunTrust, UBS, Citigroup, SG Cowen and PaineWebber. Bock received a B.A. from Amherst College and an MBA from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

DMS became a public company in July 2020 via a SPAC IPO. Having successfully completed and integrated 12 acquisitions within a period of six years, DMS has a proven M&A track record. The appointment of Bock as EVP of corporate strategy and investor relations continues the expansion of the DMS team as it relates to public markets and M&A initiatives. Last week, DMS announced that Tony Saldana, an expert in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance and securities matters, joined the team as general counsel and EVP of compliance.

About Digital Media Solutions

Safe Harbor Statement

