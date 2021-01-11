 

Surge Copper Resumes Drilling at Ootsa and Expands Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at the Company's 100% owned Ootsa project in British Columbia after a planned holiday break, and a minimum 5,000 metres of additional drilling has been added to the winter program for a total of at least 15,000 metres. Surge remains well funded with approximately $6.3 million in the treasury.

Highlights

  • The current drill program at Ootsa has been expanded by a minimum of 5,000 metres, with additional drilling to focus on expanding resources at the West Seel deposit, where recent results from hole S20-219 delivered the longest continuously mineralized hole in the history of the Ootsa project, intersecting 0.42% CuEq1 over 1,013 metres from bedrock surface, ending in mineralization, and including 0.60% CuEq over 422 metres
  • Assays are pending on six completed holes, plus the bottom portion of hole S20-218 which targeted a chargeability anomaly in the footwall of the East Fault adjacent to the East Seel deposit
  • Permitting procedures initiated for access and infrastructure upgrade work on the Berg project in advance of Surge's maiden exploration program to commence later in 2021

Leif Nilsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Exploration activity at the Ootsa project was reactivated in October 2020 with an initial 10,000 metre program designed to both expand the limits of known resources and to test multiple new geophysical targets along the Seel Trend. Given the quality of the initial results, we are excited to now be expanding this investment program and eagerly await additional results on target drilling."

Ootsa Exploration Program Update

There are currently two drills operating at the Ootsa project focused on expanding the large copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource at the West Seel deposit and testing exploration targets along the Seel Trend. The current drill program commenced in October 2020, and to date 7,750 metres of core has been drilled with eight holes completed and two additional holes in progress.  All drill core has been logged, sampled, and sent for assay.  Assay results for the top of hole S20-218 and the entire hole S20-219 have been received and released (see news releases dated November 26, 2020 and December 14, 2020). The results for all other holes are pending.

