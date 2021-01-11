Charles River Laboratories to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will virtually present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12th, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus, business developments, and recent trends.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after the presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.