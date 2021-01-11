 

General Mills and got milk? Celebrate National Milk Day

In honor of National Milk Day, General Mills and got milk? are sharing some fun facts on how this dynamic duo delivers a winning combination. General Mills Big G cereal and got milk? announced a historic partnership earlier this month designed to deliver even more fun along with the essential nutrition people need to fuel their mornings.

To celebrate the partnership, General Mills is debuting special, limited edition packaging on popular cereals featuring their beloved characters – such as Buzz, Lucky, Trix Rabbit and more – donning the famous got milk? mustache. You can find the limited-edition General Mills Big G cereal and got milk? partnership boxes of Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Trix at most major retailers nationwide now.

To learn how to get a $2.00 digital rebate when you buy two gallons of dairy milk and two boxes of General Mills Big G cereal, please visit BigGCerealAndMilkSavings.com. You can also follow @GeneralMillsCereal and @gotmilk on Instagram and @GenMillsCereal and @gotmilk on TikTok for the latest cereal and milk news and trends.

