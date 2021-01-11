 

Cree Delivers Industry Leading Efficiency to Electric Vehicle Fast Charging and Solar Markets with New Silicon Carbide Power Module Portfolio

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, today announced the launch of its Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules, extending its range of solutions and ushering in a new era of performance for a diverse range of industrial power markets, including electric vehicle fast charging, renewable energy and energy storage, and industrial power applications. Using 1200V Wolfspeed MOSFET technology, the new modules deliver maximum efficiency in easy-to-use packages that allow designers to significantly increase efficiency and performance with smaller, more scalable power systems.

Wolfspeed WolfPACK Power Module (Photo: Business Wire)

Compared to silicon, the use of silicon carbide-based power solutions enable faster, smaller, lighter and more powerful electrical systems for a wide range of industrial applications. The new silicon carbide modules maximize power density while simplifying designs in a standard form factor to significantly accelerate the production and rollout of next-generation technology for a wide range of rapidly growing industrial markets, including off-board charging and solar energy solutions. The offering bridges the gap between single die discrete components and high-ampacity module solutions, giving today’s design engineers a wide breadth of portfolio options for design requirements using Wolfspeed silicon carbide.

“The introduction of the Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules extends our power portfolio to cover the broad spectrum of high voltage power applications, which will help an array of high-growth industries transform as the global transition from silicon to silicon carbide continues to accelerate,” said Jay Cameron, senior vice president and general manager, Wolfspeed Power. “Maximizing power density while minimizing design complexity is essential for engineers working in the mid-power range, and the new modules simplify layouts to help accelerate production of EV fast charging and solar infrastructures.”

Wolfspeed WolfPACK power modules deliver the highest rated current topologies commercially available, delivering unsurpassed power, offering compact footprints that reduce system size, complexity and costs. The modules are available in half-bridge and six-pack configurations with a variety of on-resistance options. Visit www.wolfspeed.com/wolfspeed-wolfpack-pr for more information.

About Cree, Inc:

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors and lighting class LEDs. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree’s LED product families include blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications.

For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that we may be unable to manufacture these new products with sufficiently low cost to offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of our capacity to supply these products; customer acceptance of our products; the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render Cree’s products obsolete; and other factors discussed in Cree’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 28, 2020, and subsequent filings.

Cree and Wolfspeed are registered trademarks, and Wolfspeed WolfPACK is a trademark of Cree, Inc.

