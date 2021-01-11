 

Prudential partners with US Department of Veterans Affairs to support military community’s financial well-being

11.01.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), is partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide Veterans, transitioning Servicemembers and their families with access to financial wellness resources to improve their economic well-being and financial stability at no cost.

Andy Sullivan, Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Businesses, Prudential (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership agreement was signed on Nov. 25 and Prudential’s financial wellness resources will be available to the military community through Veterans Affairs beginning March 2021.

“We are excited to partner with Veterans Affairs to help Veterans, transitioning Servicemembers and their families manage their unique and often complex financial challenges,” said Andy Sullivan, executive vice president and head of U.S. Businesses at Prudential Financial. “Our financial wellness programs, tools and solutions are helping people build financial resiliency and secure their financial future through the workplace, and it’s important to offer these same resources to those who have served our country.”

As part of the partnership, Prudential will provide transitioning Servicemembers, Veterans and their families access to its financial wellness digital portal. The customized portal includes a multitude of financial education resources, including a financial wellness self-assessment, budgeting tool, and access to student loan debt assistance. Prudential will also provide in-person and virtual financial education seminars covering a broad range of topics through its Pathways program. In addition, transitioning Servicemembers, Veterans, and their families will have access to a credit counseling and debt management session available at no cost through Prudential’s partnership with GreenPath.

The resources are designed to help individuals manage their money more effectively, improve their financial resiliency, and reach their financial goals.

“Now more than ever, our military families are looking to make smart financial decisions that will positively impact their future,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Financial wellness education tools and solutions are important to achieving future success and this partnership will help us increase access for and enhance services to Veterans and their families.”

Prudential’s collaboration with Veterans Affairs is just one of several partnerships the financial services company has formed over the past three years to support the financial well-being of the military community.

In addition to providing financial wellness resources, Prudential has also done extensive work creating and implementing employment programs for transitioning Servicemembers, Veterans, and military spouses.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

1044138-00001-00

