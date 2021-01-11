 

Western Digital Delivers Unmatched Line Up of High-Capacity Portable SSDs Across Its Renowned Consumer Brand Portfolio

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced it's now delivering 4TB* portable SSDs across its consumer brand portfolio. Giving consumers and professionals more space to create, the new drives are built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands. The four drives now offer gamers, content creators, enthusiasts and creative professionals the performance, durability and greater capacity they need to capture, move and save their files.

Western Digital's new 4TB portable SSD portfolio includes the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, WD's My Passport SSD and the WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD. (Photo: Business Wire)

Western Digital's new 4TB portable SSD portfolio includes the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD, SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD, WD's My Passport SSD and the WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD.

“This milestone allows us to deliver a new era of solutions with the capacity and performance our customers have been asking for. Our consumer brand products are used by millions of professionals and consumers around the world, and we continue to drive technology forward to deliver the performance, reliability and leading products they demand,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Consumer Solutions Products, Western Digital.

Western Digital is focused on delivering industry-leading solutions that keep up with the rich content created by consumers and pros alike. Whether using your smartphone to capture family milestones, backing up or expanding your video game library, or in the studio or out in the field creating a feature film, the company’s range of offerings are built to reliably store today’s massive files.

“As a Director of Photography in film and television production, I rely on technology to achieve my creative vision and protect my work. SanDisk SSDs are a critical asset when I’m out in the field or at the studio working with multiple 12K and 8K cameras,” said Sam Nicholson, ASC, SanDisk Extreme Team member.+ “High-capacity, high-performance SSDs make it easy to reliably manage these files, and the SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs are my go-to drive when I'm shooting on location. With added capacity, I have even more freedom to continue creating amazing content.”

