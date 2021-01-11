 

Telenav to Provide EV Navigation for Xpeng’s European Customers

11.01.2021   

Telenav, Inc., a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today announces that it has been selected by Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), a leading smart electric vehicle (EV) company, to provide connected navigation service for Xpeng’s customers in Europe.

Telenav’s navigation solution, VIVID Nav, combines seamless cloud-connected and onboard navigation service with Charge Station Advisor, an intuitive charging station search function, to provide Xpeng’s customers ease and convenience in EV driving. The navigation solution also includes highly accurate and responsive routing features that give users multiple route options, including fastest and eco-friendly routes.

The integrated Charge Station Advisor feature allows users to conveniently plan their trip by searching for and adding charge stations along the way. Furthermore, even when not in active navigation mode drivers are provided alerts when charging levels go below a threshold prompting users to look for a station.

VIVID Nav’s powerful search capabilities make finding appropriate charge stations simple and intuitive. It offers user-friendly one box search with word prediction and multiple filters that help users narrow down options based on the vehicle’s charging requirements, amenities around the charge stations and other factors. VIVID Nav and Charge Station Advisor support charging station listings throughout Western Europe, making it convenient for Xpeng’s customers to drive with the peace of mind throughout that region.

“Telenav’s excellence in navigation, integrated EV-specific functions and user experience design, make them an ideal partner for us as we expand to markets outside China,” said Fanfan Liu, Deputy General Manager of Internet Center at Xpeng.

“We’re proud to be a partner to Xpeng as they bring their innovative electric vehicles to Europe,” said Manfred Fu, GM of Telenav China. “We’re confident that our market leading navigation service and convenient EV features will make driving a Xpeng vehicle a delightful experience.”

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go for people - before, during, and after every drive. Leveraging our location platform, we enable our customers to deliver custom connected car and mobile experiences. To learn more about how Telenav’s location platform powers personalized navigation, mapping, big data intelligence, social driving, and location-based advertising, visit www.telenav.com.

