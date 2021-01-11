Unity Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast 

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at the Unity Investor Relations website at investors.unity.com along with the company's earnings press release and shareholder letter. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website.

Beginning at the opening of trading on Monday, February 8, 2021, the lock-up agreements that the company’s directors, executive officers, employees and holders of substantially all of the company's common stock and securities exercisable for common stock have entered into with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, as representatives of the Underwriters for Unity’s recent initial public offering, will terminate.