The Cheesecake Factory Makes Ditching Your New Year’s Resolutions Twice as Sweet With Two Free Slices of Cheesecake

Keeping New Year’s resolutions can be difficult and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) is making ditching your resolutions extra sweet. On Monday, January 11, guests will be treated to two – yes, two – complimentary slices of any of The Cheesecake Factory’s more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake with their online take-out or delivery order of $30 or more by using promo code “TWOSLICES” at checkout*.

“We hope our cheesecake helps our guests start off the new year on a sweet note,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “We know our legendary desserts are beloved by many and are happy to provide an extra slice of happiness to our guests.”

In addition to the special offer on January 11, from Tuesday, January 12 through Sunday, January 17, guests will be treated to one complimentary slice of cheesecake with their online take-out or delivery order of $30 or more by using promo code “GETASLICE” at checkout**.

Most of The Cheesecake Factory restaurant locations offer curbside service, making it even easier to pick up your online take-out order. Delivery is available through DoorDash, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s exclusive national on-demand delivery provider.

*1/11/2021, Spend $30, Get Two Slices Offer Terms and Conditions:

Offer may be terminated at any time. All items subject to availability. Offer valid only at participating locations. Cannot be combined with any other offer. No more than 17,500 individual slices to be provided for online take-out orders and no more than 17,500 individual slices to be provided through DoorDash. Additional terms and conditions apply. See full terms here for online take-out orders and here for DoorDash orders.

**1/12/2021-1/17/2021, Spend $30, Get a Slice Offer Terms and Conditions:

Offer may be terminated at any time. All items subject to availability. Offer valid only at participating locations. Cannot be combined with any other offer. No more than 30,000 slices to be provided for online take-out orders and no more than 25,000 slices to be provided through DoorDash. Additional terms and conditions apply. See full terms here for online take-out orders and here for DoorDash orders.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for the seventh consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitaliarestaurant.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. 2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.

