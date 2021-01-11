 

Gold Payment Fintech Coro Global Inc Appoints Founder David Dorr as CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO), the fintech company behind the new payment app where gold can be used as money, announced today that it had appointed David Dorr as Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Dorr brings more than 20 years’ experience in capital markets and fintech to the leadership position. As the original visionary of the Company, he has been vital to the development and launch of the CORO app in August 2020, as well as its rapid approval in over 23 U.S. states and jurisdictions in only 5 months. CORO is a mobile payment app where users can exchange, send and save gold and U.S. dollars at the touch of a button.

Mr. Dorr is also the Founder and Managing Principal of Dorr Asset Management, an investment management and advisory firm focused on global macroeconomics. Mr. Dorr has a deep understanding of the gold industry and gold's reliability as a universal currency, historically and today. He has been a strategic advisor to the Company through Dorr Asset Management since the Company’s inception.

“I’ve had a clear vision for Coro Global to bring back the use of gold as money in a manner that meets our modern needs. The Company is poised to make significant contributions to the way we think about gold and money in society. The next international financial crisis is inevitable, however, using gold as money helps insulate society from losses as well as build towards a sustainable financial future. I’m committed to leading and delivering that sustainable future together with my team at Coro Global,” said Mr. Dorr.

David is succeeding J. Mark Goode, who led Coro Global through its launch and initial regulatory approvals.

Brian Dorr, the Co-founder of Coro Global, has been appointed Director and Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Niquana Noel. Brian Dorr has worked alongside his brother David for over twenty (20) years and contributes a complimentary depth of knowledge and experience in fintech, operations, risk management and macroeconomics. He is also the Co-Founder of Dorr Asset Management where he additionally serves as Anti-Money Laundering Officer, deploying his experience and expertise in regulatory compliance in managing the Company’s risks.

Seite 1 von 2
Coro Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Payment Fintech Coro Global Inc Appoints Founder David Dorr as CEO Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO), the fintech company behind the new payment app where gold can be used as money, announced today that it had appointed David Dorr as Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Dorr brings more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity