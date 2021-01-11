Gold Payment Fintech Coro Global Inc Appoints Founder David Dorr as CEO

Mr. Dorr brings more than 20 years’ experience in capital markets and fintech to the leadership position. As the original visionary of the Company, he has been vital to the development and launch of the CORO app in August 2020, as well as its rapid approval in over 23 U.S. states and jurisdictions in only 5 months. CORO is a mobile payment app where users can exchange, send and save gold and U.S. dollars at the touch of a button.

Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO), the fintech company behind the new payment app where gold can be used as money, announced today that it had appointed David Dorr as Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Dorr is also the Founder and Managing Principal of Dorr Asset Management, an investment management and advisory firm focused on global macroeconomics. Mr. Dorr has a deep understanding of the gold industry and gold's reliability as a universal currency, historically and today. He has been a strategic advisor to the Company through Dorr Asset Management since the Company’s inception.

“I’ve had a clear vision for Coro Global to bring back the use of gold as money in a manner that meets our modern needs. The Company is poised to make significant contributions to the way we think about gold and money in society. The next international financial crisis is inevitable, however, using gold as money helps insulate society from losses as well as build towards a sustainable financial future. I’m committed to leading and delivering that sustainable future together with my team at Coro Global,” said Mr. Dorr.

David is succeeding J. Mark Goode, who led Coro Global through its launch and initial regulatory approvals.

Brian Dorr, the Co-founder of Coro Global, has been appointed Director and Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Niquana Noel. Brian Dorr has worked alongside his brother David for over twenty (20) years and contributes a complimentary depth of knowledge and experience in fintech, operations, risk management and macroeconomics. He is also the Co-Founder of Dorr Asset Management where he additionally serves as Anti-Money Laundering Officer, deploying his experience and expertise in regulatory compliance in managing the Company’s risks.