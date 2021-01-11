DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurological and kidney diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.

The recorded presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.diamedica.com/events-and-presentations beginning Monday, January 11th.