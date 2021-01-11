Magenta Therapeutics Highlights Recent Progress and Expected Timing of 2021 Milestones, Including Four Ongoing and Planned Clinical Trials

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of immune and blood systems reset via stem cell transplant to more patients, today highlighted progress across its stem cell mobilization and collection and targeted conditioning programs, and set expectations for 2021. These updates will be discussed during a webcast presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14 at 7:50 a.m. PST / 10:50 a.m. EST.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the entire Magenta team who continued to adapt and execute across our portfolio, despite the disruptions that characterized 2020. This past year, we continued to drive our vision to bring immune and blood systems reset to more patients. We announced four pipeline-expanding partnerships, presented clinical and pre-clinical data across our pipeline and secured the capital that we expect can fund our operations into 2023. We continue to advance four ongoing and planned clinical trials that we believe can advance our portfolio in 2021 and, for MGTA-145 specifically, can provide proof-of-concept for stem cell mobilization across multiple diseases and the first clinical data for MGTA-117 targeted conditioning,” said Jason Gardner, D. Phil., President and Chief Executive Officer, Magenta. “I am also delighted to welcome Alison Lawton’s return to Magenta’s Board of Directors. Alison brings extensive experience and leadership in both regulatory and business arenas, essential as the Magenta portfolio advances. We look forward to building on the momentum generated in 2020 as we relentlessly focus on execution.”

Stem Cell Mobilization and Collection

MGTA-145: Three Phase 2 Clinical Trials Ongoing or Planned

Autologous Stem Cell Transplant of Multiple Myeloma Patients. Previously announced ongoing enrollment continues for the Phase 2 investigator-initiated clinical trial of MGTA-145, used in combination with plerixafor, to mobilize and collect stem cells for autologous stem cell transplantation in multiple myeloma patients at Stanford University. Magenta expects that this trial will provide data on stem cell mobilization and collection, durability of engraftment in transplanted patients and disease outcomes, including progression-free survival. Initial data from the study are expected in mid-2021.