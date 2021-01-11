 

Playboy to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company” or “Playboy”), one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate virtually in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference. Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Playboy recently announced it would return to the public markets via a merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit www.mcacquisition.com.

To access the presentation broadcast, participants may register for the ICR conference at https://icrconference.com/, or contact their ICR Representative.

About Playboy

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable global lifestyle platforms in the world, with a strong consumer business focused on four categories comprising The Pleasure Lifestyle: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. Under its mission of Pleasure for All, the 67-year-old Playboy brand drives more than $3 billion in global consumer spend and sells products across 180 countries. Playboy is one of the most iconic brands in history.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp's efforts to identify a prospective target business was not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company focused on operating businesses in North America. Visit https://www.mcacquisition.com/.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, Mountain Crest intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which includes the preliminary proxy statement filed on December 18, 2020 with the SEC, and a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, when available. Mountain Crest’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement and the amendments thereto and, when available, the definitive proxy statement and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Playboy, Mountain Crest, and the proposed business combination. Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statement relating to the proposed business combination with the SEC, Mountain Crest will mail the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the special meeting on the business combination and the other proposals. STOCKHOLDERS OF MOUNTAIN CREST ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS COMBINATION THAT MOUNTAIN CREST FILES WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MOUNTAIN CREST, PLAYBOY, AND THE BUSINESS COMBINATION. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement, the definitive proxy statement, and other relevant materials filed with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by visiting the investor relations section of https://www.mcacquisition.com/.

