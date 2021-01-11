 

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Selects Tickets.com as Official Digital Ticketing Provider for Live Events

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that it has selected Tickets.com as the official digital ticketing provider for live events taking place at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”).

Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV, said, “Tickets.com shares our vision of elevating the guest experience by enriching customers' journeys through innovative technology. This partnership offers customers added levels of convenience and optionality, allowing them to buy tickets in a way that saves time and reduces the need for paper ticketing. We look forward to hosting live sporting events, concerts, festivals and other programming at the Village this year and to customers utilizing the Tickets.com marketplace to purchase admission to the events we have planned for 2021.”

Through its innovative ticketing and venue technology, Tickets.com will provide new-generation mobile ticketing technology and an enhanced fan experience through its ProVenue ticketing platform. Moreover, the ProVenue ticketing platform will allow the Company to more easily manage events, including attendance and patron data.

Tim Snyder, Vice President of Business Development at Tickets.com, added, "Tickets.com is excited to partner with The Hall of Fame Village in 2021. Our technology will help enable fans to enjoy a safe and secure process throughout the entire event experience. The future is bright in Canton, and we look forward to being a part of the growth and success of the Hall of Fame Village in the years to come."

Live events set to take place at the Destination in 2021 include: the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, the Black College Hall of Fame Classic, the Alonzo Stagg Bowl and additional concerts and events to be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Customers will be able to purchase admission to these events and all of HOFV’s live programming through the Tickets.com platform.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Tickets.com

Tickets.com is a technology solutions provider focused on building premium live event experiences for clients and patrons. Established in 1995, Tickets.com has been the technology provider for over 1MM live events across the globe. Our team is dedicated to developing and delivering the most innovative and modern ticketing technology in the world. Through strategy, partnership, and innovation, Tickets.com is on a mission to disrupt the ticketing industry and provide the best live experiences. Learn more about our software and services at https://provenue.tickets.com/. If you are interested in becoming a client, please contact us at Sales@tickets.com.

