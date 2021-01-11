 

CarLotz to Launch Nationwide Hub Network, Bringing a Better Used Vehicle Buying and Selling Experience to More of North America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (Nasdaq: ACAM), announced its plans to roll out a nationwide hub network to deliver a better used vehicle buying and selling experience to new markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005341/en/

As the first step in the Company’s nationwide expansion, CarLotz will expand into the Seattle - Lynnwood, Washington market and will also open a new hub in Orlando – Merritt Island, Florida by February 1, which will expand the Company’s capacity to serve more used car buyers and sellers with the Company’s unique consignment-to-retail business model. Following these openings, the Company plans to launch hubs throughout the year in: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas.

Michael Bor, CEO and co-founder of CarLotz, commented, “I am excited to announce that we are bringing our unique consignment-to-retail experience to new buyers and sellers of used vehicles in these two markets as we execute on our national expansion and growth plans for 2021. Opening hubs in new markets presents a tremendous opportunity for CarLotz to gain ground in large and attractive regions of the country where the Company’s business model can make a real difference for car buyers and sellers. We plan to open three to four hub locations per quarter this year, which will make buying and selling more lucrative and convenient for our clients and guests.”

Mr. Bor continued, “These new hubs are vital to increasing buying and selling opportunities for customers, and to creating the exceptional experience customers have with CarLotz. New markets allow CarLotz to increase its customer base and addressable market, expand capacity and reduce shipping costs, which ultimately drives gross profit expansion. Over the course of the next few years as we expand, more and more of North America will be able to get more money for their car and more car for their money.”

The Company plans ribbon cutting ceremonies for both the Seattle and Orlando hub openings to commemorate its entrance into these exciting new markets. As the CarLotz footprint expands, the Company is also excited to bring new employment opportunities to applicable regions. Job openings can be found at https://www.carlotz.com/careers/.

Seite 1 von 6
Acamar Partners Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarLotz to Launch Nationwide Hub Network, Bringing a Better Used Vehicle Buying and Selling Experience to More of North America CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
CarLotz Announces Approval of Merger Transaction by its Stockholders
07.01.21
CarLotz Nominates Four New Members to Its Board of Directors
06.01.21
CarLotz, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference
16.12.20
CarLotz, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results