Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces MARIO-275 Phase 2 Data in Patients with Advanced Urothelial Cancer to be Presented at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will be presenting data from MARIO-275 on the first day of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium to be held virtually, February 11-13, 2021. MARIO-275 is a randomized, placebo- controlled Phase 2 study evaluating the benefit of adding eganelisib to nivolumab (Opdivo) in platinum-refractory, I/O naïve patients with advanced urothelial cancer over nivolumab monotherapy, which is approved in this setting.

Title: Preliminary analysis of a phase II, multicenter, randomized, active-control study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of eganelisib (IPI-549) in combination with nivolumab compared to nivolumab monotherapy in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma. Presenter: Piotr Tomczak M.D., Ph.D. Date: February 11, 2021 8:00 AM - 6:30 PM EST Poster Session: Urothelial Carcinoma Abstract: 436

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding plans to present data from MARIO-275 at the ASCO 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium and the therapeutic potential of eganelisib. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including those factors, risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Infinity's annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other filings that Infinity makes with the SEC, available through the Company’s website at www.infi.com. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Infinity does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

