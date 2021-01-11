Laird Superfood to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) today announced that Paul Hodge, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Ells, Chief Financial Officer, Laird Hamilton, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, and Gabrielle Reece, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Rob Dickerson, Managing Director of Consumer Staples Equity Research at Jefferies, at the 2021 Annual ICR Conference. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET, or 1:30 p.m. PT.

To access the broadcast, participants may register for the ICR conference at https://icrconference.com/, or contact their ICR Representative.