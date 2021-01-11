Laird Superfood to Participate in the 2021 Annual ICR Conference
Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) today announced that Paul Hodge, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Valerie Ells, Chief Financial Officer, Laird Hamilton, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, and Gabrielle Reece, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Rob Dickerson, Managing Director of Consumer Staples Equity Research at Jefferies, at the 2021 Annual ICR Conference. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET, or 1:30 p.m. PT.
To access the broadcast, participants may register for the ICR conference at https://icrconference.com/, or contact their ICR Representative.
About Laird Superfood (NYSE American: LSF)
Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.
