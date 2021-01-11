 

40 North Increases Offer for W.R. Grace to $65 Per Share

11.01.2021   

40 North Management LLC (“40 North”) today sent a letter to the Board of Directors of W.R. Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA) (“Grace” or the “Company”) increasing its offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock for $65 per share in cash. The offer represents a 62% premium over Grace’s closing share price on October 13, 2020, the day prior to 40 North filing a Schedule 13D/A with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the resignation of the 40 North representative from the Grace Board of Directors.

The full text of the letter follows:

January 11, 2021

Board of Directors
W.R. Grace & Co.
7500 Grace Drive
Columbia, MD 21044

Dear Members of the Board:

Approximately two months ago, we wrote to you to communicate a proposal (the “November Proposal”) to acquire 100% of the outstanding share capital of W.R. Grace & Co. (“Grace” or the “Company”) for $60 per share in cash. The November Proposal represented a 50% premium over the Company’s unaffected share price1 and a 42% premium over the Company’s unaffected 30-day volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”).2 Furthermore, we demonstrated our commitment to shareholder value by also offering to include a “go shop” provision that would allow the Grace Board of Directors (the “Board”) to solicit competing proposals following execution of a definitive purchase agreement.

Despite the compelling value, fairness and certainty of our November Proposal, the Board summarily dismissed the offer the same day it was received. The Board issued a pair of conflicting statements: that it did not see “a basis for further discussion,” but that it simultaneously “remain[ed] open to all opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.” Since that time, you have neither engaged with us, nor made any public statement about opportunities Grace is pursuing to maximize value; and Grace’s stock has languished within 0.05% of its closing price on the date of the November Proposal.3 It is even more difficult to reconcile these contradictory statements, given that Grace has nothing to show in terms of shareholder value creation, both over the last few months and in the five years since the creation of “New Grace.” Grace’s failure to even engage with us demonstrates a casual willingness to deprive shareholders of their most credible opportunity to realize immediate value. Grace’s shareholders demand, and deserve, far better than this.

