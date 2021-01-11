 

UNO Celebrates 50 Years of Bringing People Together

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

Today, Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) announces its global celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of UNO, the number one game in the world* that fosters inclusive play and leans into culture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005410/en/

UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set (Photo: Business Wire)

UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set (Photo: Business Wire)

Conceived in 1971 in a barbershop in Cincinnati, Ohio, the iconic card game was created as a way for families to spend time together, and quickly became a household staple. Five decades later, UNO, now available in over 80 countries and with 17 decks sold every minute, has grown into a global sensation that offers fans of all ages a variety of innovative card-based and digital games.

"For 50 years, UNO has brought people together by transcending language, culture and age through gameplay. As the number one game in the world, we’ve maintained its origins of a beloved family pastime, while evolving into a cultural phenomenon," said Ray Adler, Global Head of Mattel Games. "Combining the brand’s roots of inclusivity and simplicity, the passionate global fan base, and unprecedented momentum, UNO’s 50th anniversary is a yearlong celebration of the brand’s past, present and future.”

The brand is celebrating 50 years of bringing people around the world together through:

COMMEMORATIVE PRODUCTS AND NEW WAYS TO PLAY

This year UNO is releasing one of the brand’s largest product lines offering new twists on gameplay, with products available for purchase beginning this month.

  • UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set: This premium item is the official celebratory product and collector item for the 50th anniversary, available exclusively at Walmart. Contained in deluxe-box packaging is an exclusive gold coin commemorating the 50th anniversary, and the set also features a special “50/50” card and rule, which incorporates the coin into gameplay.
  • UNO 50th Anniversary Card Deck: The celebration continues with the UNO 50th Anniversary Card Deck, which has “gold” wild cards to commemorate the special anniversary.
  • UNO Iconic Series: Starting with the groovy 1970s, the UNO Iconic Series will include five individual decks honoring the last five decades, featuring nostalgic designs that represent each time period.
  • UNO Remix: UNO Remix is the first UNO game that evolves with every hand you play. It plays like classic UNO, but at the start of each round you'll add special remix cards to the deck that change the game. When it's all over, you'll have created a customized UNO deck unique to you.
  • UNO Attack: Since 1998 UNO Attack has been a fan favorite, and an all-new updated version of the beloved card-launching extension brings added action with lights, new sounds, and cards that fly even higher.

To mark the moment, all 2021 new products will feature the new UNO 50th anniversary look, including a new logo and new tagline – Fifty Years of Being Wild.

Seite 1 von 2
Mattel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UNO Celebrates 50 Years of Bringing People Together Today, Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) announces its global celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of UNO, the number one game in the world* that fosters inclusive play and leans into culture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Diese 2 Aktien könnten 2021 deinen Einsatz verdoppeln
31.12.20
Say G’day to American Girl’s 2021 Girl of the Year—Kira Bailey!
14.12.20
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual MKM The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021 Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
207
Mattel ein ab gestrafter Spielball