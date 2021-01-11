UNO Celebrates 50 Years of Bringing People Together

Today, Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) announces its global celebration to mark the 50 th anniversary of UNO, the number one game in the world* that fosters inclusive play and leans into culture.

UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set (Photo: Business Wire)

Conceived in 1971 in a barbershop in Cincinnati, Ohio, the iconic card game was created as a way for families to spend time together, and quickly became a household staple. Five decades later, UNO, now available in over 80 countries and with 17 decks sold every minute, has grown into a global sensation that offers fans of all ages a variety of innovative card-based and digital games.

"For 50 years, UNO has brought people together by transcending language, culture and age through gameplay. As the number one game in the world, we’ve maintained its origins of a beloved family pastime, while evolving into a cultural phenomenon," said Ray Adler, Global Head of Mattel Games. "Combining the brand’s roots of inclusivity and simplicity, the passionate global fan base, and unprecedented momentum, UNO’s 50th anniversary is a yearlong celebration of the brand’s past, present and future.”

The brand is celebrating 50 years of bringing people around the world together through:

COMMEMORATIVE PRODUCTS AND NEW WAYS TO PLAY

This year UNO is releasing one of the brand’s largest product lines offering new twists on gameplay, with products available for purchase beginning this month.

UNO 50th Anniversary Premium Card Set: This premium item is the official celebratory product and collector item for the 50th anniversary, available exclusively at Walmart. Contained in deluxe-box packaging is an exclusive gold coin commemorating the 50th anniversary, and the set also features a special “50/50” card and rule, which incorporates the coin into gameplay.

UNO 50th Anniversary Card Deck: The celebration continues with the UNO 50th Anniversary Card Deck, which has “gold” wild cards to commemorate the special anniversary.

UNO Iconic Series: Starting with the groovy 1970s, the UNO Iconic Series will include five individual decks honoring the last five decades, featuring nostalgic designs that represent each time period.

UNO Remix: UNO Remix is the first UNO game that evolves with every hand you play. It plays like classic UNO, but at the start of each round you'll add special remix cards to the deck that change the game. When it's all over, you'll have created a customized UNO deck unique to you.

UNO Attack: Since 1998 UNO Attack has been a fan favorite, and an all-new updated version of the beloved card-launching extension brings added action with lights, new sounds, and cards that fly even higher.

To mark the moment, all 2021 new products will feature the new UNO 50th anniversary look, including a new logo and new tagline – Fifty Years of Being Wild.